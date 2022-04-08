Enjoy a farm to table Experience with Farm to Barn Cafe

Farm to Barn Cafe and Juicery offers a true farm to table experience, while focusing on sustainability and building a sense of community. “Farm to Barn opened in 2018, it’s 2.5 acres of certified organic land” and provides “us with lots of greens that we use throughout the cafe” explained Owner, Michelle Ching. Some examples of these greens from the farm include lettuce, kale, and even the beets which are used to create their Vegan Poke.
At the cafe, you can enjoy your meal on the lawn, at a picnic table, and even pair it with live music on Fridays. Just next to the cafe is where you can see farmers hard at work taking care of the land. Michelle expressed, “The sustainability part of the cafe is extremely important” and “as the world just continues to develop, people want things faster, major distributors and producers are trying to mass grow things.” We took a walk through the farm and saw some of the beets that were in their beginning stages of growing. These ingredients will eventually be ready to pick for dishes that Michelle calls, “Straight from the Farm, to the Barn!”
These locally sourced ingredients come together to create a variety of menu items and local favorites. First we tried the Humble Bowl which was filled with sauteed vegetables, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, and topped with tahini dressing. Next was one of their most unique dishes, the Vegan Poke. This dish featured braised and seasoned organic beets from the farm, pickled cucumber, red onions, and white rice. Last was the Loco Moco where the beef is grass-fed, the “eggs are local, sprouts are local, the lettuce is local” and overall is a local favorite. We paired our meal with some of their fresh cold-pressed juices which are available everyday at the cafe.
“I feel a very high sense of responsibility to provide great ingredients to our community, and we’re set up here with the perfect location, with the farm right next to the cafe.”
Michelle hopes that the motto of “Farm to Table” encourages others to, “start a small garden, grow your own lettuce instead of buying it from the store” and to start “supporting local.”
To enjoy the true Farm to Barn Experience, stop by:
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.