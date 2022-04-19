 Skip to main content
Delicious garlic chicken and enormous breakfast plates from Mitsu-Ken Okazu

Mitsu-Ken Okazu has been a staple in Kalihi for over 30 years. Their garlic chicken and enormous breakfast plates have created lifelong diners. But they are also known for their bentos.

Mitsuken2.jpg

Back in the kitchen, we learned what goes into making a good bento. Some of these key ingredients include two scoops of rice, furikake, ginger, hot dogs, eggs, spam, teriyaki meat, and three large pieces of garlic chicken.

Mitsu-Ken opened in December 1992 and will be celebrating their 30th anniversary this year! “The pandemic really impacted our business...but we are very lucky and fortunate to keep all of our staff,” family member, Cody Kaneshiro shared.

Mitsuken3.jpg

The staff members are hard workers, as “typically in a day, Mitsu-Ken sells about 250 breakfast plates [and] on Saturdays, that can go up to possibly 400 plates.” This success wouldn’t be possible without the business’ family roots. “My grandma and my grandpa, my aunty, mom, my sister, we all have worked here at Mitsu-Ken.” Cody shared that the hope is to carry on the family tradition, keep the business going, and “who knows, maybe another 30 years to celebrate in the future.”

To try one of their famous breakfast plates, visit:

2300 North King St. Ste. E106

(808) 848-5573

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

