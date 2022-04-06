Celebrity Chef teaches how to make a great Home-Cooked Meal

Chef Roy Yamaguchi has over 30 years of experience and owns multiple award-winning restaurants. We had the privilege to be invited to his home and to see what goes into making a great home cooked meal.
“When I was young, my father made this dish…this is kind of like how I got started in this industry,” Chef Roy explained. To start, Chef Roy poured marinade over two short ribs. The marinade was syrupy and contained ginger, garlic, green onions, and soy sauce. He instructed us to let the ribs sit in the marinade for a few minutes while preparing the other parts of the meal. “The actual base of this sauce has been around for about 10 years now” and it “tastes like liquid gold!” he exclaimed.
To prepare the salad, Chef Roy used salad greens that his wife grows in the backyard, as well as locally sourced cauliflower, beets, and tomatoes. In his backyard are multiple soil and hydroponic gardens he uses in his home cooked dishes. Chef Roy feels it is important to support local because “it’s good to have our local economy going” and to “use our local farmers to get all of the fresh products.”
After preparing the salad, it was time to head out back to the grill. While placing the short ribs on the grill, Chef Roy shared, “I love my mother’s cooking, my father’s cooking, because it comes from the heart. It’s just great to be able to be with people that really want to cook for you, from their heart…”Chef Roy emphasized the importance of home cooked meals and how cooking is all about connecting.
All the food was ready and it was time to plate! The short ribs were perfectly tender and had a great amount of flavor. The salad was colorful and fresh. When creating these dishes, Chef Roy recommends using local ingredients. “You can buy the products from the farm itself” and “build a community that way through food.”
