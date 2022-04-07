Breakfast favorites with a local twist at Moké's Bread & Breakfast

Moké’s Bread & Breakfast offers home-cooked breakfast and brunch dishes with an island twist. “Everything is my favorite,” one diner confidently stated. Chef Misi prepared the Stuffed Hash Browns, which includes “ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, the whole works —basically everything but the kitchen sink.” He also made the pancakes with their signature lilikoi sauce, and a Loco Moké. A guest complimented the dishes stating, “It’s yummy, it’s been really good so far,” another said, “Every time we come back to Hawai’i, this is where we come.”
The owner, Keola Warren, shared the history behind the restaurant and menu inspiration. “My father is Moké. He started cooking right out of high school.” Many of the dishes are also accredited to Keola’s grandmother, including their famous Lilikoi Pancakes. Keola carries on the family tradition with the goal to “serve food in a nice, comfortable space…where people could relax, enjoy and really have a good time.” He also prides himself on their custom-roasted Hawaiian coffee, created specifically for the restaurant and delivered weekly.
Moké’s originally opened in 2004 in Kailua, and they eventually opened their second location in Kaimukī in 2019. We sampled the Loco Moké, which is their take on the classic loco moco (house-cut ribeye instead of a hamburger patty). The eggs were cooked to perfection over a bed of warm rice and tender ribeye. Next were the Stuffed Hash Browns, which Keola calls, “a hash brown sandwich for people who don’t care for eggs.” This dish was full of sautéed ingredients, melted together with cheese and wrapped in hash browns. To finish it off, we tried their famous Lilikoi Pancakes, which were fluffy and topped with a creamy passion fruit sauce.
To try these delicious dishes and more, visit Moké’s Bread & Breakfast, located at:
Kailua: 27 Hoolai St, Kailua, HI 96734
Kaimukī: 1127 11th Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
(Hours at both locations are from 7:00am - 1:00pm, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, no reservations accepted) Visit https://www.mokeshawaii.com/ for more info and menu.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.