Best Of Hawaii: McDonald's of Hawaii

There’s plenty of places to stop and grab a quick bite to eat, but McDonald’s of Hawaii was voted first place in the "Best of Hawaii" Fast Food category!
Owner and Operator, Vincent Lim, gave us a look at some customer favorites. “People love our classics like our Quarter Pounder...you gotta have our world-famous fries... we just added a brand-new flavor to our Frozen beverage lineup, our Fanta Frozen Strawberry. It’s a nostalgic flavor that so many of us grew up with.” Now that the dining rooms are open it’s the perfect time to bring in your friends and family to try this new flavor!
There are many ways to order at McDonald’s for quick and easy service. “First, you’re gonna have to download the McDonald’s mobile app. There’s tons of great deals that are only available on the app. You can place your mobile order, link your credit card for easy payment...” Once you’ve selected your order, you can choose to come through the drive-thru, front counter, or pull up to a curbside stall and a crew member will bring your order to you!
Aside from great food, “McDonald’s is such a great place if you’re looking for a full-time or a part-time job. We have competitive wages and world-class training...that will help you throughout your career. We have flexible schedules and great benefits like college tuition assistance...”
Vincent’s career with McDonald’s was inspired by his father. “I’m a second-generation Owner/Operator. My dad’s been an Operator for 35 years. I just became devoted and passionate about continuing the legacy my father set before me.” Vincent has worked to further his father’s legacy and provide great service. He added, “We do a lot for our customers, we speak to our community, and of course, we offer the best food.”
To learn more about McDonald’s rewards and Careers, visit: McDonalds.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.