Best Of Hawaii: Kin Wah Chop Suey

Chop suey is a popular Chinese food dish here in Hawaii filled with meat, vegetables, and all the good stuff on one delicious plate. You voted for which Chinese food restaurant was the Best Of Hawaii, and they’re serving it up right here at Kin Wah Chop Suey.
Manager, Lisa Toyomura expressed, “We’re really appreciative of everybody’s support and voting us the best Chinese restaurant. We’re very honored.”
Kin Wah Chop Suey is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. “It was started from my uncle’s getting together, wanting to own their own business. So, the three families got together and opened this Chinese restaurant. They actually started as cooks at a different restaurant and then when they started their own, it slowly started picking up here,” Lisa shared.
There are many delicious dishes on the menu, including the crispy gau gee filled with pork hash, and the ginger wonton --which is prepared fresh every morning. Next is the Mongolian beef, “[it] comes on a sizzling plate...which makes it fun as it comes out... It catches people’s attention.”
Lisa is grateful for the support after all these years. “It’s been...rough...during the pandemic and a lot of people supported us through that time...and we really appreciate their support, their commitment coming here, and just helping us to keep going.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.