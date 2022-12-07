Find the perfect diamond for your perfect person at Pacific Diamond

 Skip to main content
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Finding the perfect gift can be a challenge, but Pacific Diamond has some amazing pieces that are sure to catch your loved one's attention.

Alysn Doyle (Assistant Manager, Pacific Diamond) shared, “Pacific Diamond was founded in 1996 by Ted Gonzalez, and he and his wife opened Pacific Diamond to be your one-stop jewelry shop. We do everything, and we specialize in loose diamond inventories. So, you can select the perfect diamond for your perfect person.” During December, they are running their Silver Bell Sale. “Any silver tag that you see in our showcase is 50% off. We’re also giving away a $2,500 pair of earrings. So, when you come in, make a purchase, you can also enter to win that contest.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

