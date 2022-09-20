Find the answers to your FAFSA & Financial Aid Questions with Hawaii P-20

Whether you’ve decided about college or are still unsure, it’s important to apply for FAFSA either way. Hawaii P-20 is helping students find a way to pay for college, and between their free webinars and financial aid counselors, there is an endless amount of help available.
Frank Green (Financial Aid Counselor, U.H. West Oahu) shared, “One of the first things that we encourage all students to do is to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)… And it starts the financial aid process.” Through Hawaii P-20, students have access to many resources to help them fill out FAFSA. “One of the great access through Hawaii P-20 is the high school counselors. Now, these are the college and career specialists that are at every single high school campus in Hawaii.” In addition, “There’s also the financial aid counselors in the different offices on each of the college campuses.” Frank recommends talking to those financial aid offices and also getting help from their counselors.
As a financial aid counselor, Frank’s best advice for the FAFSA application is, “Do it early. The application for the FAFSA will open on October 1st... We want them to be eligible for and have their application in for any monies that they might qualify for.
Gus Cobb-Adams (College & Transition Specialist, Hawaii P-20) added, “Hawaii P-20 provides a whole bunch of different resources for students and parents to be prepared and be supported throughout this process.” Gus shared that it’s important to fill out the FAFSA because, “It opens you up to opportunities in the Federal Government...there’s monies through the state of Hawaii, but a lot of private scholarships across the nation and here in Hawaii use the FAFSA to assess need. It’s actually a requirement on many different scholarship programs.”
Gus loves to advocate for the college experience. He shared, “FAFSA opens you up to college, college opens you up to life, and really allowing you to search for your passion. When you get paid to do your passion, it’s no longer a job. And I think college opens the doors for those kinds of opportunities for students.”
