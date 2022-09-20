 Skip to main content
Find the answers to your FAFSA & Financial Aid Questions with Hawaii P-20

Whether you’ve decided about college or are still unsure, it’s important to apply for FAFSA either way. Hawaii P-20 is helping students find a way to pay for college, and between their free webinars and financial aid counselors, there is an endless amount of help available.

Frank Green (Financial Aid Counselor, U.H. West Oahu) shared, “One of the first things that we encourage all students to do is to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)… And it starts the financial aid process.” Through Hawaii P-20, students have access to many resources to help them fill out FAFSA. “One of the great access through Hawaii P-20 is the high school counselors. Now, these are the college and career specialists that are at every single high school campus in Hawaii.” In addition, “There’s also the financial aid counselors in the different offices on each of the college campuses.” Frank recommends talking to those financial aid offices and also getting help from their counselors.

