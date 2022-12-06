Find nostalgic gifts for family and friends at Diamond Bakery

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - One bite of a Diamond Bakery cookie is sure to bring back some nostalgia! They are a great gift idea to give to your loved ones this holiday season.
Maggie Li (Sales & Marketing Director, Diamond Bakery) “Diamond Bakery is like...it’s an iconic company in Hawaii everybody knows...you grew up with the company. You have that special feelings...when you talk about Diamond Bakery...everybody have soda crackers, everybody have animal crackers, that’s just the things they grew up with. I think it’s good old memories from their childhood.”
Something exciting at Diamond Bakery is their new retail store at the main bakery. “We have all the basic collections. Of course, we have to have our crackers and top of that we have our brand-new shortbread cookies, and then we have new flavors we added to the collection.” Some of these flavors include the Toffee Macnut, Cornflake, Salted Caramel, and more.
For the holidays, Diamond Bakery has many offers. Maggie shared, “[We] have our holiday cookie bags and then we also have our shortbread cookie gift boxes. So just plenty [of] choices to choose from.” To view their whole selection, you can visit their website at DiamondBakery.com and choose the perfect gift from there! Maggie added, “It will make a perfect gift or omiyage for anybody in the world.”
