Hawaii-Born Designer Inspires Simple, Effortless Style with Always A.Line

Lynn Sakutori had a passion for fashion and turned it into a career. She started her own brand, Always A.Line and opened a boutique located in South Shore Market in Ward Village.
“Always A.Line is a women’s wear clothing line that is custom made using modern tropical prints...I started it in 2013 for about 10 years,” Lynn shared. Prior to opening the store-front, “We were at Macy’s, and they were a great partner in helping us launch our label Always A.Line...they’ve helped us create this opportunity for us to own our own boutique here at South Shore Market.”
As you walk into the store, you will see a variety of different styles including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories --all great for the island living lifestyle. “It is very comfortable and great to wear all-year round.”
“We are so excited to be a clothing sponsor for Island Life this summer! They’re very versatile for office, to weekend wear, to travel --so there’s so many variety of things that you could do to mix and match within your wardrobe,” Lynn shared.
Whether you are visiting the boutique at South Shore Market or shopping online, they want to make the customer experience as convenient as possible by offering free shipping and returns. When Lynn sees that a customer is happy and loves to wear Always A.Line she feels fulfilled! “That makes me smile, and that makes me...feel happy that my job is done and I’m spreading that joy around the community.”
