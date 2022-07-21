Shriners Children's Provides Fun Activities for Keiki

The health of your child is irreplaceable, and having quality healthcare is always top of mind for parents. But Shriners Children’s is so much more than just a hospital. They treat everything from a broken bone, to sports and play injuries, but they truly shine when it comes to making children feel special --offering an immense array of activities and programs so they not only feel at ease, but have fun while they’re there.
Recreation Therapy Manager, Helene Freni-Rogers (CTRS) shared, “Everybody here, from the administration to the staff, really really truly 100% cares about the children. We do really have everything here on our site at the hospital. It’s not like they have to run around in town and driving to different places for services.” At the facility, patients can “...come in, see our physicians here, and then to physical therapy or X-ray or what not. That’s all right here.”
When you enter into the hospital, “The first thing you’ll see is our beautiful aquarium, and we just really want it to be a welcoming place for our children and our families.” Other unique elements of the hospital include, “a library...if they’re waiting for an appointment, they’re able to look at some books...we have the beautiful mosaics...just really try to have that theme of the ocean. It’s just something that kids gravitate towards.”
Upstairs is a beautiful piano for patients and visitors to play on. One of the patients, Matalaoa, shared her experience participating in recreation therapy at Shriners Children’s. “I was really excited about coming to recreation therapy. We make arts and crafts. We also color...paint... It’s really fun.”
At Shriners Children’s, “We really want our patients to feel comfortable while they’re at the hospital...[Through the recreation therapy program] it’s an opportunity for us to work with the kids, to help them adjust and to really make the whole process of coming here less scary. It really helps boost their self-esteem because they know it’s something they learned, and then they can do it and share it back home with their families.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.