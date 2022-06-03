Make these hot months a little cooler with Wet 'n' Wild's New Attraction, Lil Kahuna Beach

Summer is HERE and Wet'n'Wild Hawaii has some great offerings to make these hot months a little cooler...including their brand NEW attraction, Lil' Kahuna Beach!
General Manager, Scott Loos, is excited to announce that Lil' Kahuna Beach is the “largest water play attraction in the state!” It features “over 8,000 square feet that has 60 water features, 3 slides, a 1,000 ft party deck, 6 new cabanas... Anybody can play on it, but we’re really trying to hone in on that one-year-old to twelve-year-old [age range].”
Frequent Wet'n'Wild guest and mom, Tiffany Foyle shared, “I love Lil' Kahuna Beach, specifically because it’s a really safe zone for all ages...so I can bring a crew of kids with me and know that they can all have fun in the same area...and I have a great visual...I can keep my eye on them.”
This attraction has places where parents can hang out and “...not worry about their children... let them run around,” Scott explained. They have 3-4 lifeguards out at the wet deck to ensure overall safety.
In addition to being a fun place for kids to play, it’s a great place to have birthday parties! “We have all different types of packages. We can do high-end, basic... Our motto is bring your bathing suit, and leave everything else up to us.” Tiffany attested, “I love having birthday parties at Wet'n'Wild because you basically just show up and they do all the work for you. They have all the setup, they do all the food and drinks and they do all the cleanup. All we have to do is roll in, have fun all day and they take care of the rest.”
There is even more fun to enjoy at the park this summer! Scott told us about their Summer Movie Nights. “Every Saturday night this summer, we’re gonna show a new feature film and we’re gonna be open late every single Saturday through the month of July.”
To access the fun and exclusive offers of a Wet'n'Wild Season Pass, visit: WetNWildHawaii.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.