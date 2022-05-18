Experience Waikiki's Underwater World with Living Ocean Tours

The ocean is filled with wonderous creatures, and Living Ocean Tours provides a glimpse into this underwater world. They offer a variety of excursions, including their Turtle Canyons Tour.
“Living Ocean Tours started about 12 years ago...we had about $10,000 and an idea of what we wanted to do,” owner, Melanie Kohler shared. They started off by taking people scuba diving and then expanded into snorkeling excursions. “It was our whole life. We’re open 7 days a week, probably 360 days a year, and it truly is just because we love it.”
After a short boat ride, you can experience the beautiful blue ocean and views of the Waikiki skyline. “The ocean is very important to me for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is that I have MS, which is multiple sclerosis.” Melanie explained that this disease has caused her to lose a lot of use of her right leg. “I feel kind of awkward and clumsy on land sometimes, but I jump in the water and feel totally normal...I can swim...and kind of all my pain goes away....” The ocean is healing for her because, “...it makes me feel not handicapped. It’s a very special place for me to be. It’s my happy place. I feel the most like myself when I’m in the ocean...”
Living Ocean Tours provides the opportunity for guests to also experience this “special place.” Their Turtle Canyons Tour takes you to a snorkeling site, which is known for sea turtles getting their shells cleaned by the reef fish that swim around them. Melanie expressed, “It’s really important to us that people understand why the ocean is important...why these animals, especially turtles, are federally protected...why we need them around. Everything has its part in the ecosystem.”
This excursion is fun, entertaining, and overall magical! Melanie shared they want to “give people an experience that they’ll remember, so that they care about it... so they really know what’s there and that it’s alive and that you're protecting it.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.