Enjoy a Country Weekend Getaway in Historic Haleiwa Town

Historic Haleiwa town is the perfect place to spend the day, where you can find quaint shops and amazing food! Our first stop was a locally-owned boutique called Guava Shop. They feature a variety of local brands and sell everything from beach wear, clothing, bags and soaps, to locally-made jewelry. Guava Shop had a beautiful beach-chic vibe and was thoughtfully curated.
After some shopping, we went to check out the local art scene. Polu Gallery specializes in modern surf art, as well as monthly art shows, where they highlight Hawaii artists. From small canvases to large prints, each piece showcased unique aspects of Hawaii and its culture.
Then it was time for lunch! A must try in the North Shore is garlic shrimp. On the hunt for this novelty item, we discovered Big Wave Shrimp food truck near the beginning of Haleiwa Town. Their garlic shrimp had lots of flavor, and was paired perfectly with the bed of rice and side salad. They also had delicious coconut shrimp and steak plate options.
After our lunch break, it was time for a sweet treat. Aoki’s Shave Ice originally started in the 1930’s and has been serving up refreshing shave ice ever since. We ordered the "North Shore", which was topped with mango, lilikoi, and guava syrups, along with a splash of li hing mui! In addition to their refreshing shave ice, they are also attached to the North Shore Trading Company. One step inside, and you are sure to find a trinket, item of clothing, or fun gift to take home. All in all, It was a great day in Historic Haleiwa town!
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.