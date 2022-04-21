Adventure to one of Hawaii’s natural wonders with Kaneohe Bay Ocean Sports

The Kaneohe Sandbar is one of Hawaii’s natural wonders and the best way to get there is with Kaneohe Bay Ocean Sports!
Kaneohe Bay Ocean Sports has been in business since the mid-1980's. "We are a locally owned and family operated tour company,” family member Marcus Yip shared. Their mission is to “treat every guest that comes on our boat as part of our family.”
They have two tours day including a “morning tour from 9:30am-12:30pm and a 12:30pm-4:00pm.” On the ride over you can enjoy lunch, live Hawaiian music, and take a look at the gorgeous views. Once you get to the sandbar, that’s when the ocean sports begin! “We provide snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboards...water volleyball, and then we also have options for banana boats and bumper tubes as well.” They have activities for all ages and if you are looking to just relax, you can lounge on the floating dock.
“When guests... visitors come out here, even the locals, we feel it is our kuleana to remind them and to educate them to take care of all the endangered marine life out here...and just to take care of this place.” Marcus emphasized that “this is our home and we want to leave it like this for the next generations to come.” Through effort from everyone and focusing on educating guests, they are able to create a fun, yet sustainable way for ocean tourism.
Kaneohe Bay Ocean Sports has received wonderful support from visitors as well as the local community. “With the continuous support from the local community, from all around the island, from my family, we’d like to say a big mahalo to them... especially coming out of the pandemic, after a year and half...we wouldn’t be here without them.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.