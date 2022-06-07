Summer Ocean Safety with the City & County of Honolulu: Ocean Safety Division

In the summer beaches are packed, and lifeguards are busy saving lives while risking their own in the process. They took us out on the water and offered great tips to keep you and your family safe.
Rescue Ski Operator, Simeon Ke-Paloma shared, “We get thousands of visitors every day with little to zero experience... a lot of accidents, a lot of injuries, a lot of people need help and assistance.” When there are large crowds of people and the surf is big, “...it's a recipe for accidents to happen...we have the famous ocean safety saying, If in doubt, don't go out.” Simeon suggests, “Don't be afraid to come up and ask us any questions that you guys have or even if you're just tapping into local people and local knowledge.”
To see what a typical day looks like for them, we hopped on the jet ski to patrol and experience what it’s like to do a mock rescue. For their daily operations, Simeon explained, “we launched a jet ski and especially for large surf today we're going to be on the water for anywhere from seven to nine hours. We're out on patrol and we see things happening...we go and rescue people.”
As a lifeguard, being out by the surf lineup is “to help people and see things happen and prevent things from happening.” Simeon expressed that, “the ocean is super humbling, it's always good to respect it. Talk to your lifeguards, talk to local people...do your best to educate yourself but also stay humble.”
Growing up on the South Shore, Simeon would consider himself an advanced water person. But no matter how strong of a swimmer you are, it’s important to have “the mentality of being humble and knowing that anything can happen at any time. That'll just keep you in check and you'll realize that any of us need help at any time.” Simeon and many of the other lifeguards have spent their whole life building their water skills. He shares, “it's almost like we're meant to be here.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.