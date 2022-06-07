 Skip to main content
Proving that skaters are true athletes with Pacific Roller Derby

Since the 1930’s, roller derbies have entertained crowds with their unapologetic, and sometimes aggressive, nature. Here in Hawaii, Pacific Roller Derby has joined the movement to prove that skaters aren’t just entertainers, but true athletes!

League Skater, Felicia Radakar aka “Lefty Lucy” shared, “Pacific Roller Derby was started in 2008. Everyone is on roller skates --it has to be roller skates-- the quad skates.” To play, “there’s a Jammer on each team. The Jammer holds a star on the side and that’s the person that scores all the points. It’s literally a race around the track to see how many people you can pass...and each person you pass, you get a point.”

Alisa Cooper, aka “Heidi Doom,” taught us some basic steps like the plow stop, how to skate backwards and the different tricks necessary to play. Aside from becoming a better skater, Pacific Roller Derby helps to improve other skills. “Lefty Lucy’s” daughter, “Sheila Tack,” said she has “...gained leadership skills, but also gained great friendships in this sport, got closer to [her] mother, and physical ability...”

Although roller derby might have its misconceptions because of movies, “Lefty Lucy” can attest that “...this is a real sport. We are an entire family...from a lot of our children being in the Juniors, and the moms being in Adult. So, anyone interested in joining Pacific Roller Derby, or just trying us out...no experience necessary, we will teach you from day one.”

To join Pacific Roller Derby or just cheer from the stands, visit: PacificRollerDerby.com

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

