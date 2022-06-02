Preparing the Next Generation of Female Leaders with Girls Got Grit

Having strong female role models is life changing, and Shelley Kramer of Saks Fifth Avenue created Girls Got Grit with exactly that in mind.
As the Vice President and General Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue in Hawaii, Shelley shared, “I’ve had mentors throughout my entire career. They inspire me or they give me guidance and lead me through a path of success.” Her advice for young women today is to develop a sense of grit. “For me grit stands for Grace, Resilience, Initiative, and Tenacity, hence I started a program at Sacred Hearts Academy called Girls Got Grit.
This program was created with the purpose to “help provide girls with the vision that they can come back here to Hawaii to work.” They select prominent women leaders in Hawaii to be mentors and pair them with groups of girls. “The second phase of that is partnering with different companies across Hawaii. They have a chance to intern at this company in different facets.”
For the past 5 years, Girls Got Grit has been making an impact as an extracurricular program. However, “[Sacred Hearts Academy] want to take this and incorporate it into the curriculum, which is really exciting for me,” Shelley shared.
She has seen the lives of young women change throughout this program. “For the first year, we had a senior who wanted to be a neonatal nurse. We had two mentors from HPH...she had a chance to intern there. They loved her so much, they told her that when she comes home...because she was going away for college... that they had a job here for her in Hawaii.” Building these types of relationships and opportunities is what Shelley hopes to encourage through Girls Got Grit. “...That’s the whole point...to build relationships and get those smart girls to come back home.”
As a role model for women here in Hawaii, Shelley gave this advice, “Collect all the golden nuggets you can through everyone you meet and then make it your own. It is about the perseverance within someone’s self to become great.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.