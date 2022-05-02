Master Wood Carver handcrafts Polynesian designs inspired by his culture

Master carver, Jared Pere, handcrafts one-of-a-kind pieces with unique designs inspired by the stories and history of his ancestors.
Jared gave us a bit of history about how he got started, “When I was eight years old, one of my uncles, who was a master carver, gave me some chisels...a set of chisels in a box” and that is where he created his first carving. When he was 18 and graduated high school, “another uncle was the master carver here at that Cultural Center from New Zealand.” He then “got a job working with him and just fell in love with it all over again and stuck with it.” When his uncle retired, Jared took over carving at the Polynesian Culture Center and is now teaching others so they can carry on the tradition.
This craft is something that has passed on through his family over the years, and as time went on, the tools used have evolved. We got to try carving with a chainsaw and it was no easy task!
“My uncle used to say, he doesn’t teach people how to carve, he draws it out of them, so we already have it inside us.. In Māori, you pull it out of their piko, or their navel area and I think that’s true cause I just gravitated towards it.” As he continued to learn and study in school, Jared shared the inspiration that came from art masters like Michelangelo and Bernini. “When I look at their art...there’s a reverence around it...and it just amazes me.” The carvings Jared creates carry on that same feeling, and are works of art that will be passed on for generations to come.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.