Get more natural and younger looking skin with Plexaderm

The way you view your skin can have an impact on your overall self-confidence, and there’s a product called Plexaderm that’s helping to boost that.
Lifestyle Expert, Melinda McKinsey explained, “Plexaderm is simply a serum. You’re going to put it on clean dry skin and you’re going to let it rest for 10 minutes. What it does is create a beautiful and invisible shield on those lines and those creases so your skin looks good and nice and smooth for up to 10 hours.”
Melinda shared that she uses Plexaderm every single day. “I don’t have injections or fillers. I’m not opposed to them, but I’m not using them...because I love Plexaderm.” For the application process, Melinda rubs it around her eyes, forehead, etc. “I’m proud of being 61. I don’t want to look 18, but I don’t want artificial skin. I want to look natural...I want to be able to smile and talk, but I would love to get rid of the puffiness and stuff. And that’s why I love using Plexaderm every single day.”
With Plexaderm, you can target the areas you want to focus on. “Plexaderm is putting you in charge of your skincare. You put a little dab; you smooth out whatever area is bothering you...the forehead lines have been a big one for people. You just need the smallest amount.” Plexaderm is highly concentrated so you can use “half of a pea size in any of those areas. That means those forehead lines, under the eyes, around the mouth, even around the lip line. You should never see your Plexaderm because we want your skin to look nice and fresh.”
Plexaderm is offering a new deal so customers can get their hands on this product. “So, here’s what we’ve done. We’ve come up with this six pack...you’re gonna get six applications of your Plexaderm for only $14.95. So, here’s the thing —we're gonna give you a 30 day, no questions asked, money back guarantee because we know you’re gonna love it. We’re gonna give you free shipping...then we want to hear your stories --you go to plexadermtrial.com or you call the number on your screen [1 (800) 962-0449].”
