Get lost in a good book at Village Books and Music

Getting lost in a good book is a great pastime, and with so few bookstores left, Village Books & Music at Ward Village is a welcome escape!
Presented by Ward Village and Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, Village Books & Music is a bookstore that fundraises for Friends of the Library Hawaii (FLH) and supports the state’s 51 public libraries. Executive Director for FLH, Nainoa Mau, loves seeing people’s reaction when they come into the bookstore. “I think a lot of people would be surprised at what we offer...we have anything from a 25 cent POG, to a $1000 piece of art...We have CD’s, DVD’s, maps, puzzles, games, postcards, and then of course the books and music, vinyl records and books in about 80 different categories.” Everything in the store is donated from the community, public libraries, or from publishers.
During the pandemic, many of the public libraries were closed, but Nainoa confirmed, “The libraries are definitely open! You can walk into a library, you can borrow books, you can use the computers...”
The libraries and the bookstore are important to the community because, “a lot of young families rely on libraries to get books. Kids go through books at a really quick rate and so having just that resource for children, for early childhood literacy, getting kids to read and reading to kids, really starts their education.” Village Books & Music hopes to provide those resources and to get people reading.
Coming up on June 11- June 19, FLH is bringing back their Annual Book Sale! This will give Hawaii residents an opportunity to browse a wide selection of books and media. “Our books are reasonably priced and were here to promote literacy and our public libraries... it’s all about getting books back into the community.” The Annual Book Sale will also be at Ward, across the street from the Village Books & Music (in the former Pier1 Imports Store).
To find out more about Village Books & Music or the FLH Annual Book Sale, visit: flhhawaii.org
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.