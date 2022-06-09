 Skip to main content
First Female-Led Paintball team on Oahu called Lady Destiny

Most will agree that paintball's a male-dominated sport, but there's a group of ladies aiming to change that.

Paintball player, Shameryn Estrella-Pacheco explained, “Paintball has been around for many years. For me and my family, it's fairly new...Paintball isn't just something that one person can do, it's something that a whole family can do.” Shameryn suggested that if someone wants to get involved in paintball, they should find a good sports complex. “...Our family was able to...and we found Hawaii Extreme Sports Complex. Based on the few complexes that are out there I can tell you....my family has been very, very satisfied in coming here.”

Not only is it fun to play, but it builds a sense of community. “There's multiple people involved in here, not just the staff. It's the people around, the people who come out to play, people who've been able to take the time to show us...make us feel welcomed in this community and that's what brings us out. We haven't gone anywhere since.”

At this complex, there is a new team that has started. “Lady Destiny is the first female-led team here in Oahu. We're a branch of the worldwide paintball team, Destination.”

We got suited up in our gear and learned the basic rules of speed ball. Lady Destiny member explained, “...Speed ball is usually played with five people versus five people...You both start at the start box in the back and they'll say ‘five seconds!’ and then ‘go!’ You're going to move to the bunker you want to move to... while people are shooting at you.”

This activity is both an adrenaline rush and exhilarating. “Paintball for me as a paintball player is definitely intense... it gives you that adrenaline, but at the same time it gives you that satisfaction,” added Shameryn. “That's why you know for these young ladies out there, if they see us doing it that's the kind of confidence you want to build. That's what you want to draw in. You want them to know they can do it because mom did it.”

To enjoy an action-packed day, visit: ExtremeSportsComplexHawaii.com

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

