Finding Strength and Community in Acro Yoga

If you’re looking for something fun that not only allows you to get in shape, but also provides a sense of community, then look no further than acro yoga!

Acro enthusiast, Garret Hols, explained what it's all about, “Acro yoga is a combination of acrobatics and yoga. It’s a form of exercise and entertainment and...all about finding inner peace, inner being, mental... physical health.” This type of exercise is great if “someone’s looking to expand their community and to meet new people.” Along with building new friendships, Acro yoga is also beneficial for couples. “It encourages communication between the two people, and a lot of trust.”

When two partners work together, it increases “nonverbal communication, understanding the other person’s balance point, their baseline, how they’re doing, what they need.” As far as the physical aspect, there are a wide variety of benefits. “You start working stabilizer muscles that you never knew existed. You can hit the gym and work out... with free weights or whatever for however many years, but one session with acro yoga and you’ll realize that you have muscles that you didn’t even know existed.”

Acro yoga can be practiced anywhere, and Garret invites all to come down and join their weekly jam sessions! “No experience is necessary whatsoever, everyone’s really cool about welcoming new people, all skills sets and all types of physical ability...start slow...start with the basics, and then just build from there and just come on down, we’re happy to have you!”

To try acro yoga for yourself, grab a partner and head down to their weekly jam sessions at Magic Island on Tuesdays or Queen’s Beach on Sundays...

