Enjoy the serenity of Hawaii with Yoga Floats

With the desire to enjoy the serenity of Hawaii, Yoga Floats was created. They combine the peace of practicing yoga, with the beauty of being on the ocean.
Founder, Kelsey Moore, shared the inspiration behind Yoga Floats. “I get to be outside and sort of combining two of my passions which is yoga and paddle boarding... so it's kind of the perfect fit and a really fun way to spend my days.”
Performing yoga on the ocean creates a unique and peaceful experience. “Physically, it's great. It challenges our core and our stabilizer muscles more. Spiritually...we can sort of listen to the sound of the waves and feel the ocean rocking and just bring in that connection with the water as well.”
Yoga Floats is suitable for people with all experience levels. “Usually most of the people that we have join us are trying stand-up paddle yoga for the first time...we always get a nice mixture of ability levels.” Kelsey showed us different yoga poses that are suitable for the paddle board, including breathing exercises, hand on the heart and the warrior pose. “You can kind of make the poses as difficult as you would like...the rhythm and sounds of the water are very soothing, and when it's paired with yoga, it creates a tranquil experience that will leave you feeling relaxed and recharged.”
To sign up for one of their morning or evening classes, visit: YogaFloats.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.