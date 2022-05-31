Enjoy a unique self-serve experience and sample local drinks at Off the Wall Craft Beer and Wine

Off the Wall Craft Beer and Wine creates a unique self-serve experience with local drinks and a South American-fusion menu --and it’s the perfect place for pau hana time!
Owner, Tomas Kloosterboer explained, “Off The Wall is a restaurant and a bar. It’s kind of unique because you pour your own beers and drinks, and it’s all locally crafted.” Inside, the restaurant has a hip, urban feel. “We want a place where people gather, where people feel comfortable talking to one another, not having TVs everywhere. Just bringing it back to the basics.”
When you come in, you’ll check-in and get a drinking card that syncs up to your credit card. From there, you can go to their innovative self-serve drink wall. “The beauty of Off The Wall is that you get to sample a bunch of different beers and then pour a 16 ounce whenever you’re ready for it. It’s a fun experience all together.”
Both owners, Tomas Kloosterboer and Jota Munoz are from South America. When they first created this concept, they wanted to have a South American-influenced menu. Jota shared with us some of their most popular dishes. “We have the Lomo Saltado. This is a typical Peruvian dish...ribeye, Japanese rice, and a chili shoyu Korean sauce.” Next was the Beef Empanadas, great for a starter dish. “It’s a traditional South American food... also filled with ribeye steak, kind of elevated empanadas and what you normally get with the chimichurri sauce...which is an Argentinian sauce.” We then got to sample their Chimichurri Wings. “We actually won an award for these wings... about any restaurant you got has wings, but you can’t really get chimichurri wings anywhere on island.” Lastly, we tried the Papas Bravas, which were thick cut and paired with a delicious bravas sauce.
With a rotating selection of 24 local craft beers and wines plus a unique menu, there’s so much to experience at Off the Wall!
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.