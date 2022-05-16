 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebrating the Outstanding Mother Awards with the American Lung Association in Hawaii

  • 0

Being a working mom comes with many challenges, and the Outstanding Mother Awards was created to celebrate amazing women who manage to do it all, while still giving back to the community.

We had the opportunity to speak with three previous recipients of this award and hear about the relationship between the American Lung Association and the Outstanding Mother Awards.

“The Outstanding Mother Awards was created by the National Mother’s Day Council... 44 years ago, to honor exceptional women who have successfully built their careers nurtured their families, and also help improve the lives of others through community service,” 2021 Honoree, Julie Meier explained. In addition to recognizing amazing women, the monies that are raised at the event go to the American Lung Association of Hawaii’s work.

This partnership between the Outstanding Mother Awards and the American Lung Association of Hawaii is significant because “Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women. It’s so important that mothers receive this award because they are the caregivers in the family,” Sandy Fong, 2019 Honoree, shared. Many of these women have received some type of honors in their career but it is “really special to be recognized for being a mother and doing things that you would normally do without expecting any recognition.”

There are many women who wear multiple hats as wives, mothers, all while balancing a career and contributing to their community. When asked about what it felt like to receive this type of award, 2021 Honoree, Carol Ai May expressed that it feels “like we’re representing all of them as well.”

To learn how you can help recognize these amazing women and support the American Lung Association of Hawaii, visit: lung.org

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK