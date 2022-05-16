Celebrating the Outstanding Mother Awards with the American Lung Association in Hawaii

Being a working mom comes with many challenges, and the Outstanding Mother Awards was created to celebrate amazing women who manage to do it all, while still giving back to the community.
We had the opportunity to speak with three previous recipients of this award and hear about the relationship between the American Lung Association and the Outstanding Mother Awards.
“The Outstanding Mother Awards was created by the National Mother’s Day Council... 44 years ago, to honor exceptional women who have successfully built their careers nurtured their families, and also help improve the lives of others through community service,” 2021 Honoree, Julie Meier explained. In addition to recognizing amazing women, the monies that are raised at the event go to the American Lung Association of Hawaii’s work.
This partnership between the Outstanding Mother Awards and the American Lung Association of Hawaii is significant because “Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women. It’s so important that mothers receive this award because they are the caregivers in the family,” Sandy Fong, 2019 Honoree, shared. Many of these women have received some type of honors in their career but it is “really special to be recognized for being a mother and doing things that you would normally do without expecting any recognition.”
There are many women who wear multiple hats as wives, mothers, all while balancing a career and contributing to their community. When asked about what it felt like to receive this type of award, 2021 Honoree, Carol Ai May expressed that it feels “like we’re representing all of them as well.”
To learn how you can help recognize these amazing women and support the American Lung Association of Hawaii, visit: lung.org
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.