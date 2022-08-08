 Skip to main content
Celebrating 50 Years of Educating Keiki at Montessori Community School

Your child’s education sets the foundation for the rest of their life, and Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years of providing child-centered, hands-on learning.

Head of School, Marjie Carroll shared, “Montessori Community School is a school based on the principles that Dr. Maria Montessori designed about 100 years ago.” Over the years they have grown in staff and students. “We started our school with just one teacher and five students... We now serve 200 students from two years old through the sixth grade. We’re really excited about the 50 years that we’ve been able to serve students in our community, but we’re also looking forward to the future.”

