Celebrating 50 Years of Educating Keiki at Montessori Community School

Your child’s education sets the foundation for the rest of their life, and Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years of providing child-centered, hands-on learning.
Head of School, Marjie Carroll shared, “Montessori Community School is a school based on the principles that Dr. Maria Montessori designed about 100 years ago.” Over the years they have grown in staff and students. “We started our school with just one teacher and five students... We now serve 200 students from two years old through the sixth grade. We’re really excited about the 50 years that we’ve been able to serve students in our community, but we’re also looking forward to the future.”
Montessori Community School (MCS) has passionate teachers, administrators, and board members who, "love our school...and we look forward to continuing to serve and provide that Montessori-based approach to teaching and learning that we’ve done in the past.” Marjie added, “We believe that it serves our community...we believe that our students learn from our dedication to their health and well-being and to their futures.”
Alex Sisson, Montessori teacher, began as a student at MCS when she was four years old. She shared, “I think that having such a tactile environment where I was able to really curate my own independence and pursue my own passions as a child...followed me as an adult so that I had the confidence to say, I can learn anything, I can teach myself anything...” She credits this to the teachers, “...because the teachers at Montessori truly guide you to use the environment around you...” As a teacher herself, she added, “I’ve really taken a passion to sharing histories of Hawaii and of my own Filipino culture with the children, and encouraging them to celebrate their own identities too.”
There are many MCS alumni that are passing on this education to their children. Matt Raff, MCS Alumni and Board Member, has children who are attending the school as well. He shared, “I think the Montessori curriculum and the learning experiences are so great as a foundation and as a system of learning. It’s just such a great way to teach kids...for the 21st century.”
