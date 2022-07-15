 Skip to main content
Brighten and whiten your teeth with minimal sensitivity with Power Swabs

Your smile is one of the first things people notice about you, and Power Swabs makes sure your smile is bright and white!

Lifestyle Expert, Scott Defalco shared, “I’ve been promoting this product on television for over 8 years now. The momentum has not slowed down and I don’t know anyone out there who doesn’t want a brighter, whiter smile...”

With Power Swabs, Scott explained, “You’re gonna get results after the very first use in less than 5 minutes. We’re gonna do it without sensitivity...” Scott believes that another big advantage of the product is that “...it also works on all dental surfaces. So, if you have caps, crowns, or veneers, you know it looks great when it's done... But, over time, your smile goes uneven because they stain. Not anymore!...Power Swabs will lift those stains...get you back to the bright, white smile you had when it was done.”

Using Power Swabs is a quick, two-step process. “So, you get the Power Swabs in the mail. You get about 7 Stain Out Swabs and about 7 Whitening Swabs.” The first step is to “rub it on your teeth...for only two minutes and over the two minutes we actually remove the stains, but we also hydrate our enamel. That’s the key to no sensitivity.” Compared to other whitening products, “...the strips and the trays take the moisture out. That’s why you get the pain with that. So, with the Stain Out Swab, we’re hydrating the enamel so you don’t have sensitivity.”

Next, you will, “...pop out the Whitening Swab, another two minutes...Do the full two minutes with each swab.” After one treatment, “You’re gonna get on average two shades whiter. You’re only gonna do that once a day for seven days and get six shades lighter. Best part, results last up to six months. It’s just an incredible product.”

Power Swabs is offering a special deal, and their biggest discount ever! “We’re giving your viewers 40% off, plus free shipping, plus for free, the on-the-go Quick Stick for the daily maintenance. It is effective! So, to get that deal just call the 1-800 number that’s on your screen [1 (800) 813-0252] and you're minutes away from a brighter, whiter smile.”

To try Power Swabs visit: PowerSwabs.com

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

