Aloha United Way and Women United® Ignite Change

Together, Aloha United Way and Women United® have been changing the lives of women, but none of that would be possible without the helping hands of their wonderful volunteers.
Aloha United Way is a nonprofit that has been operating for more than a hundred years, serving the community and providing resources for other nonprofits and programs. Director of Communications, Carolyn Hyman shared, “Women United® is an affinity group of Aloha United Way, they operate really under the Aloha United Way umbrella. They specifically target funding programs that benefit women and children and families, and it’s a group of women that just feels very strongly about supporting that segment.”
Volunteer and President of Women United®, Dee Lim explained, “We’re made up of leaders in the community who really want to make an impactful change. Women United® really helps provide support to programs that really give that educational, that financial support, that emotional support, everything that a woman needs to really be successful and to grow.”
Each year, Women United® puts on a signature event called “Chocolate, Champagne, and Couture for a Cause.” This event involves a fashion show, collecting items and donations, and other fun activities. “Every dollar raised goes to support Women United®... They have helped a number of organizations with various programs that serve women and families,” Carolyn added.
The Women United® Fund focuses on helping make impactful changes in a women’s life that will be long-lasting. “There are thousands of women and children in our community who need that support...and that’s really what it's about...is moving people from a place in need to a place that they are sustainable and they can really be successful,” shared Dee. She has seen “...someone go from not being confident and not being comfortable having conversations even because of something like their smile...and that is what Women United® is all about...supporting those programs that really can make that essential difference in someone’s life.”
To support Aloha United Way or Women United® and their life-changing work, visit: AlohaUnitedWay.com
