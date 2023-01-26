 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Experience an Intimate Learning Environment at Hawai'i Pacific University

  • Updated
  • 0

At Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) they say, “It’s not where you start college, but how you finish.” And they’re inviting students to be a part of their unique learning environment.

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - At Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) they say, “It’s not where you start college, but how you finish.” And they’re inviting students to be a part of their unique learning environment.

Haley Cantiberos (Assistant Director of Admissions, Hawai‘i Pacific University) shared, “We really pride ourselves on small class sizes. Having those small classroom sizes, being able to get that experience from professors who have their experience in the field...really allows them to build those communication ethics. [This helps students] learn how to talk to other people, have all those skills and whatever they’re trying to learn to do, and then get out there and really start doing what they love.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred