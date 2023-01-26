Experience an Intimate Learning Environment at Hawai'i Pacific University

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - At Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) they say, “It’s not where you start college, but how you finish.” And they’re inviting students to be a part of their unique learning environment.
Haley Cantiberos (Assistant Director of Admissions, Hawai‘i Pacific University) shared, “We really pride ourselves on small class sizes. Having those small classroom sizes, being able to get that experience from professors who have their experience in the field...really allows them to build those communication ethics. [This helps students] learn how to talk to other people, have all those skills and whatever they’re trying to learn to do, and then get out there and really start doing what they love.”
To transfer to HPU, “You need to fill out an application. You will need all of your transcripts from each of the colleges that you have attended. If you have less than 24 college credits, we will need those high school transcripts and then you’re all set to go.”
Jack Felch (Transfer Student, Hawai‘i Pacific University) shared his experience transferring schools. “Before I chose to attend HPU, I decided to work on my associates and degree at a 2-year college...find my footing, find my niche of what I wanted to study...I made it easier to transfer from that 2-year institution to a 4-year one and further my education in computer science.” While at HPU, he has enjoyed the different types of experiences and people he has been able to meet. “Just getting a whole wide experience and networking with teachers has been phenomenal... It’s like a true connection instead of just lecture-wise, like a lot of other state schools would be.”
All students are automatically considered for an Academic Merit Scholarship. Haley shared, “Hawaii students who graduate from a Hawaii high school or are transferring from a Hawaii Community College may also be considered for our Holomua Commitment. It makes going to HPU really affordable for our Hawaii students.”
In addition to the educational programs at HPU, students get to enjoy a unique learning environment. “We love that our students are in an urban location. Students are able to live right in the middle of a central place, be able to go to different restaurants, have that Hawaii feel, really get a part of the community and start meeting people who are right here in the local community.”
To learn more about Hawai‘i Pacific University, visit: HPU.edu
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.