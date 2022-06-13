These female Fireknife Twins are inspiring the next generation of Fireknife dancers

The art of Fireknife in Samoa is called "Siva Afi". Many people know it for its entertaining and thrilling presentation. And now, two female twins are inspiring the next generation of Fireknife dancers to join in on the legacy.
Three-time World Fireknife Champion, David Galea‘i explained, “It comes from Samoa...a traditional war dance performed by the warriors as they go out war. They’ll come back in victory and then they start dancing and performing, showing how they won the wars. Of course, we evolved to where it is today. A lot more added fire, more entertaining.”
Traditionally in performances, “you've only seen men really do it, rarely you see the woman do it. But now, the upcoming generation...the women have been really stepping up their game and really coming up really strong.” David saw this with his two twin nieces, Aaliyah and Chandae Ava. “The twins, Aliyah and Chandae --they're amazing...got really good together. Now they're on the big stage at the Polynesian Cultural Center performing for thousands of people, even millions, throughout the year.”
Aaliyah and Chandae have both worked hard and learned from their family to gain the skills they have now. Aaliyah shared, “When I first started, I was about eight years old...how I started was I saw my brothers so I felt interested...so we were learning from them...Our uncle started the Vaimatina class for our family to learn and to grow from.” Through learning from their family members and practicing together, they now are performing for large crowds. Chandae offered a glimpse of their pre-show ritual, “We say our prayers before we go on...you know to ask for guidance and the strength to go through our performance.”
The twins are not only skilled, but David believes they have a sense of togetherness. “...It was amazing to see that it's almost like they have a special connection with each other. The exact same spin. Even when they throw the height, it goes exactly the same height for them. It's a beautiful thing to see because I got to see them grow.”
For Aaliyah and Chandae, being on stage is more than just performing. Aaliyah shared, "When I go on stage, I feel powerful. It makes me proud. Not only your family, but I love to see other people do it --because not only men can do it. We want to inspire other women to feel like they can do it too. We teach the little girls so they will also continue to be encouraged to not give up.”
Together, these twin sisters are continuing on their family legacy. Chandae added, “I’m just really grateful to have this special talent, especially because I get to do it with my sisters and my families...and it's just our family legacy...It's just fun. We just get to enjoy while we're dancing.”
To see Aaliyah and Chandae Ava perform, visit: Polynesia.com