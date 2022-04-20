New Concert Series only in Hawaii called HapaSymphony

A new concert series called HapaSymphony is here! It brings the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra together with celebrated Hawaiian musicians to create a special musical journey that can only be found in Hawaii.
“The HapaSymphony is this collaboration between Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and artists that we brought in from the Hawaiian community,” shared Aaron J. Salā who will be conducting this weekend’s show. The goal of this collaboration is to “bring together audiences of both these genres and kinds of music, to really showcase the best of the best.”
Some of the Hawaiian musicians to be featured include Robert Cazimero, who will be performing this weekend (April 22, 2022), and Raiatea Helm who will come in May. They provide these performances to “assure that we’re affording our community, this unique opportunity to listen to music that is one of a kind.”
Not only will the music be one of a kind, but so will the location. The Hawaii Theatre has a rich history and has showcased Hawaiian theatre for decades. “The idea of having the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra here performing in this historic space with Hawaiian musicians...it’s a really unique opportunity for us to see the best that Hawaii has to offer.”
Dave Moss, Executive Director of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, shared his excitement for this new concert series and the future ahead, “Friday evening, we get to hear Robert Cazimero...a living legend, not just of Hawaiian music, but just one of the most incredible artists.” In addition to this concert series, there are many other incredible shows to attend like the Beethoven Piano Concertos. Whether you have been to a live music performance before or not, “everybody is welcome at the symphony, and the idea is that you come and get out of it what you want to get out of it.”
The HapaSymphony invites all to come and enjoy this unique musical experience. Aaron shared that those in attendance are going to see, “world class musicians, playing world class music, on a world class stage.”
To purchase tickets for HapaSymphony or other upcoming shows, visit myhso.org or call (808) 380-7720.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.