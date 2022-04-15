Manoa Valley Theatre also known as Honolulu’s Off-Broadway Playhouse

Manoa Valley Theatre has been Honolulu’s “Off-Broadway Playhouse” for over 53 years. They are known for taking artistic risks and producing challenging, thought-provoking shows, as well as educational experiences.
Manoa Valley Theatre was created in 1969 by a group of graduate students from the University of Hawaii with a mission to “enrich local artists.” Actress and acting coach, Julia Ogilvie, shared how they are continuing to fulfill that mission through their new MVT Studio classes. These classes focus on “enriching local artists with opportunities to train and grow in the theatre arts.”
From the dressing room to the stage, art is alive throughout the theatre. As actors prepared to perform, we could feel their excitement and passion for their craft. Because this is “an Off-Broadway sized house,” they showcase intimate plays, musicals, readings and concerts. They are known for "pushing the envelope a bit" and many of their productions are Hawaii premieres. While actors performed on stage, Julia expressed, “There is a kind of energy that can’t be beat when there is a live performance happening in a public space. Performing is an expression of creativity, of your sense of joy, and also your sense of identity.”
At Manoa Valley Theatre, you can enjoy the show from the audience, or take a class to be a part of it! The classes range from acting for theater and film, to audition technique, and technical theater classes like lighting and set design. Julie added, “it is so exciting when someone comes in and has never acted in their life, it’s so meaningful and exciting cause they’re discovering the work for the first time and they’re so open and excited about it.”
Whether preparing for an audition in the theatre, film and tv, or are just looking to gain some confidence or public speaking skills, MVT Studio has something for everyone.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.