Hawaii Symphony Orchestra creates new concert series at the Waikiki Shell

Rock & Roll is a genre unlike any other, and the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has created a special concert series highlighting amazing vocalists and a full rock band...all at the Waikiki Shell!
“We are thrilled to be back here at the Waikiki Shell for our Sheraton Starlight Series!” Executive Director, Dave Moss exclaimed. This summer, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will be at the Waikiki Shell for 3 weeks starting on Wednesday, May 25th to June 12th. “We can expect all the diversity of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra...everything from Def Leppard, the Rolling Stones... the Planets...the music of Gershwin...everything that the symphony does, you’ll hear here at the Waikiki Shell.”
This concert will feature the sounds of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, amplified with the sounds of classic rock, all at a one-of-a-kind venue. “You know, as the orchestra tunes up and you watch the reflection of the sun set on Diamond Head, there's really no other venue like this in the world --and it’s something we get to enjoy here in Hawaii.”
During the Starlight Series, a few performances are specifically focused on giving back to the community. “We have 3 performances that we are calling our Ohana Concert Series. They’re on the three Wednesdays that we are here at the Waikiki Shell, starting with our first one on May 25th.” The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has partnered with various nonprofits to “elevate their mission” and “to give back to those important services that they provide to our community.”
For a fun evening at the Waikiki Shell or to purchase a lawn book, visit: myhso.org
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.