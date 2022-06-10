 Skip to main content
Hawaii-Based Animal Trainer helps capture the perfect shot for Film & TV

Ever since the beginning of TV and film, animals have stolen our hearts on the big screen --but none of this would be possible without the help of their dedicated trainers.

Sue Chipperton is an accomplished animal trainer and pet photographer. “I started as an animal trainer in Florida at a marine life park. I had friends there that did studio work in Los Angeles and I thought ‘oh, that sounds interesting.’ So, I packed up and moved to LA and then started working for a company there that trained animals for film and TV.”

The process of training an animal for production takes patience. You start with “basic obedience, which you then build on to put distance and hand signals. So, there's no verbal cues. Obviously when you are filming you have to do everything silently.”

As an animal trainer, Sue gave advice on how to have a happier and healthier pet. “I think the biggest mistake with people when they get a dog is they think they don’t have to do anything.” With her own pets, Sue does “little training sessions with them every day...just a 20-minute session with your dog--making it work and use its brain--it’s more exhausting than taking your dog to the dog park for an hour and throwing a ball.”

Because of her experience working behind the camera as a trainer and her love of photography, “It just seemed like natural progression to want to do pet photography. It's a lot of fun to work with them and I really enjoy doing it. It’s huge to have a pet in your life. I couldn't imagine not having dogs in my life.”

To have Sue capture the perfect shot of your pet, visit: Chipperton.com

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

