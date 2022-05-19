 Skip to main content
Find a New Level of Confidence with Dance at Arthur Murray Dance Centers Hawaii

From the waltz, tango and everything in between --Arthur Murray Dance Centers Hawaii offers a variety of dance classes to add a little fun into your life!

Arthur Murray has been around for 110 years. They provide dance lessons for dancers of all levels, with the goal of helping people feel more socially comfortable on any kind of dance floor. “We work on a 3-part system,” owner Gisella Schultz explained. “We have private lessons, we have group classes, and then at least once a week we have this awesome party...that way everyone can kind of get to know each other. We’ll have wine and light pupus, and [it's] just a fun way for all the dancers to mingle and dance.”

Arthur Murray-6.jpg

We got to hop on the dance floor and learn the basic steps of ballroom dance! Instructor, Christian Grado, taught us first to relax our shoulders and the proper way to lead and follow your dance partner. In addition to ballroom, they teach Latin, social, first wedding dances and more!

Arthur Murray.jpg

“Dancers walk differently, and when they go into a room, everybody’s eyes are drawn to them...so whether they’ve been dancing for years or they just started dancing...it starts to change everything about them,” Gisela shared. Even after just one lesson, we felt a newfound level of confidence.

To experience the transformation of dance for yourself, visit: dancinginhawaii.com

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

