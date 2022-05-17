 Skip to main content
Biggest Funko Pop and Designer Vinyl Shop at From the Heart Hawaii

From The Heart Hawaii isn’t just any toy store. This hidden gem has a variety of toys and collectibles spanning decades, and one step inside is sure to bring a wave of nostalgia.

From The Heart Hawaii started in 2016 as a small shop and now provides a wide selection of collectibles from Funko Pops, designer vinyl toys, trading cards and more. Tiffany Young, media spokesperson shared, its “...always been a dream to be able to do what you love...meeting new people, connecting with the community, helping to give back...”, and that is what From The Heart Hawaii is all about! “There’s a lot of community events like Toys for Tots, the Blood Bank Drive...it’s really nice to be able to partner with other people.”

Their bestsellers are Pokémon cards and Funko Pops. “We probably have the biggest Funko Pop selection on the island...” This isn’t hard to believe because the walls are stacked with Funko Pops of all different characters, shows and movies!

It really is like taking a step back in time. Some of these great finds are from the 80’s. The store is not only fun for parents, but it’s something they can share with their children. “It helps to teach the younger generation about pop culture. It’s really awesome to be able to share it with my kids and my friend’s children.” Discovering these novelty collector’s items and “to be able to find something now...have it in my hands... and to see it, is something really special!”

To see what toys and collectibles you can find, visit From The Heart Hawaii:

1199 Dillingham Blvd. Ste C103A, Honolulu, HI 96817

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

