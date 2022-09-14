Drug Recognition Experts Want You to Be Safe

We drive on the roads every day, but may not realize there are local heroes out there keeping us safe. Drug Recognition Experts are protecting the community by using their knowledge to prevent drug-impaired driving, and want to make sure you stay safe on the road.
Sergeant Koa Saul of the Night Enforcement Unit shared, “A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) is a police officer trained to identify drivers that are impaired by a drug; including or excluding alcohol.”
As a DRE himself, he explained that, “A DRE Evaluation is going to be conducted at the police station. This is after the subject has already been arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicant...whatever the driver’s breath result is does not match the impairment that was observed on the road. At this time, the Drug Recognition Expert will come into the station and they will conduct their own evaluation on the subject.”
Something that the DRE’s have seen through this program and while being out on the road, is that “Cannabis does impair driving.” This type of impairment can lead to motor vehicle collisions and other casualties on the road. “The fatality rate in motor vehicle collisions nationwide, we found that often times upwards of over 40% of people...that the driver was actually impaired by a drug.”
Sgt. Saul recommends to, “Talk to your kids about the dangers of driving impaired. Whether it’s drugs or alcohol...because our kids today are going to be our drivers in the future.”
The Night Enforcement Unit has two teams. “Both teams are comprised of officers that are Drug Recognition Experts. They’re all very proficient in identifying that a driver is impaired and then administering the standardized field sobriety test.”
Sgt. Saul shared, "My motivation behind this started early on in my career, when I was assigned to night watch...and just seeing how unforgiving motor vehicles are to the human body when they’re involved in collisions...learning how many of those collisions were due to alcohol impairment or drug impairment.” Preventing drug impaired driving could potentially save not just one person’s life but multiple people’s lives. He added that, “We have several officers within our unit...that’s their motivation...is that they’ve had a family member or a friend killed by an impaired driver. The island is small...we all know a lot of people... So, this is my part I can do to make the road safer..."
