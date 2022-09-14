 Skip to main content
Drug Recognition Experts Want You to Be Safe

We drive on the roads every day, but may not realize there are local heroes out there keeping us safe. Drug Recognition Experts are protecting the community by using their knowledge to prevent drug-impaired driving, and want to make sure you stay safe on the road.

Sergeant Koa Saul of the Night Enforcement Unit shared, “A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) is a police officer trained to identify drivers that are impaired by a drug; including or excluding alcohol.”

