Dream Construction works on small jobs to full home renovations

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Creating your dream home can seem like a big task, but Dream Construction is helping turn your vision into a reality.
Dean Ko (Foreman, Dream Construction) shared, “We do construction, additions, also renovation --from foundation to the roof, everything. There’s no need to hire [a] third party. We take care of all the construction needs.”
Dream Construction specializes in kitchen and bathroom renovation. From countertops to cabinets, “Basically whatever they want, we make it happen.”
To ensure they are providing good quality service, Dean shared, “First of all, we consider all the job sites as my own home. The customers, they can always talk to us...the main thing...the customers got to be happy. Whatever they want, we can make it happen.” In addition, they provide a full 2-year warranty on all work.
Homeowners, Kazuno and Mayumi Kubodera, shared their experience working with Dream Construction. “We had a very nice experience with them from the beginning. When I called them for a quotation, they showed up immediately.” In their unit, Dream Construction did the whole renovation process for their flooring, painting, kitchen and bathroom. “The whole process is also very punctual. They completed within the period they promised us.” Kazuno shared that when they saw the finished product, “We just say, ‘Wow’. This is exactly what we wanted.”
The team at Dream Construction not only supports their customers, but they also give back to the community. Dean explained, “We like to give something back to the local societies. We take a small portion of our profit to local charity every year.” No matter what the project is, “We work efficiently. Try to do it as best as possible. Less inconvenient for the customers. Wherever the job is, we come there and make it happen.”
