Discover the unique career path and benefits of being a Court Reporter

Court Reporters are known as the “Guardians of the Records.” In this unique career path, there are many benefits, including helping to preserve stories that make history.
Irene Nakamura (CEO/Founder, iDepo Hawaii) shared, “We provide stenographic court reporters who do depositions, meetings, hearings, transcriptions, arbitrations. We also provide legal videographers...to capture the video record...we pretty much are a litigation support firm.”
Court Reporters are essentially, “a guardian of the record.” Irene added, “We help attorney’s clients capture their stories that make history, in order to change the future.”
To become a court reporter, “They can enroll in school and it is self-paced...so you can get out as quick as a year and a half, or you could take your time if you need to.”
There are many benefits to being a court reporter. “During the pandemic, we’re still working. We are essential, so it’s recession proof. You can work wherever you want, so location is flexible, time is flexible, and you learn a lot.” In Hawaii, “you have to type about 225 words per minute and the test is at 95% accuracy.”
Irene shared that she became a court reporter because, “I grew up in a very strict cultural family...was restricted from attending college. I decided to enroll in a technical college and become a court reporter.” One of her favorite parts of being a court reporter is that, “I get to hear a lot of different stories. I have learned so much about a lot of different trades. That’s what makes it interesting...”
To learn more about Court Reporters and iDepo Hawaii, visit: iDepoHawaii.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.