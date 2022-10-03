 Skip to main content
Discover the unique career path and benefits of being a Court Reporter

  • 0

Court Reporters are known as the “Guardians of the Records.” In this unique career path, there are many benefits, including helping to preserve stories that make history.

Irene Nakamura (CEO/Founder, iDepo Hawaii) shared, “We provide stenographic court reporters who do depositions, meetings, hearings, transcriptions, arbitrations. We also provide legal videographers...to capture the video record...we pretty much are a litigation support firm.”

