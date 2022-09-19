Discover how to create your Dream Wedding at the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo

As a bride, you want your wedding day to be perfect. And whether that’s finding your dream dress at Casablanca or finding the best vendors, the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo is here to make your special day a dream come true!
Gladys Agsalud, owner of Casablanca Bridal & Formals shared, “The Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo...it’s a two-day event...Engaged couples can expect to meet with wedding professionals who are experts in the industry.” The Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo is September 24th and 25th at the Hawaii Convention Center. “If you pre-register, you can get 50% off the tickets.”
In addition to a wide variety of wedding vendors, there will also be prizes! “Casablanca is giving away two gift certificates to two lucky brides, worth $500 each. [This event is a] great opportunity for the brides and the grooms, and also for the brides and her entourage to meet the vendors...and enjoy this wonderful event.”
Casablanca Bridal & Formals has been in business close to 30 years! Gladys shared how special it is to help brides find their dream gown. “We’re very, very happy that we can actually be a part of that process...finding the dress.” For brides who aren’t sure what type of dress they want, “our consultants are there to...guide them and assist them in selecting the right dress.”
One step into the store, and you can find all different styles of bridal gowns. “We have from simple to elegant, from fitted to ball gowns...” At the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo, there will be a fashion show highlighting gowns in their salon as well as the brand new 2023 collections that have just arrived.
As a partner for this event, Gladys expressed, “This is a fantastic event produced, owned, and operated locally. This Expo is a culmination of dedication, care, and a lot of hard work.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.