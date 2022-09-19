 Skip to main content
Discover how to create your Dream Wedding at the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo

As a bride, you want your wedding day to be perfect. And whether that’s finding your dream dress at Casablanca or finding the best vendors, the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo is here to make your special day a dream come true!

Gladys Agsalud, owner of Casablanca Bridal & Formals shared, “The Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo...it’s a two-day event...Engaged couples can expect to meet with wedding professionals who are experts in the industry.” The Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo is September 24th and 25th at the Hawaii Convention Center. “If you pre-register, you can get 50% off the tickets.”

