Da Kitchen is open in a new location with the same great dishes

KIHEI, HI (Island Life) - Da Kitchen started from humble beginnings and is now a “must visit” when in Maui. They are known for their local dishes that will remind you of home.
Les Tomita (Owner, Da Kitchen) shared a few of the popular dishes on the menu. “That’s our Kalbi Ribs, we sell that out every day. This our Deep-Fried Musubi. We invented that. This our Fish and Chips, and this our Garlic Noodles.”
Da Kitchen is now a popular restaurant in Maui, but it originally started from a simple idea. “I needed a job on Maui. I did a lot of entertaining when I was younger, so I just wanted to make a plate lunch nicer, fancier --and that’s what this is.
One visitor shared, “I come here because it’s the real stuff.” Another added, “The food was amazing...we need to eat where the locals eat, we need to try real food.”
The menu at Da Kitchen is full of local favorites and dishes familiar to Hawaii. “It’s local food. Look at me. Super local guy...this is what I serve.” He added, “It’s a combination of what I grew up eating... So we got a little bit Hawaiian, we got...Korean, you know local Fish and Chips, you get Garlic Noodles. So, it’s just everything local kind of meshed into one.”
Les expressed his gratitude for his customers and supporters of Da Kitchen. “What feels really good is the people who have come here, all of those people who said ‘you got to be open.’ I have gratitude every day. And you know, when the people come and the line is out the door and you know they’re waiting... It’s just awesome man. You cannot ask for any more than that.”
