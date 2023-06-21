Hawaii Celebrates International Yoga Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's when the sun shines brightest and most - the longest day of the year, June 21st.
That provides a perfect tie in to a practice that often includes... Sun salutations.
The day of the summer solstice is also known globally as International Yoga Day - the 9th such day since a United Nations resolution was adopted in 2014. Since then all kinds of seminars, practices, workshops, and celebrations are scheduled on this day with the purpose of promoting yoga.
One celebration in Honolulu was hosted by the Gandhi International Institute for Peace.
“So this is our 5th annual Yoga Day event,” said Dr. Raj Kumar, founder of GIIP. “The whole purpose of this event is to raise awareness about yoga, and its benefit to health and society”
Kumar explained Gandhi’s connection to the ancient practice.
“Gandhi was a very spritual man in his ashram and gudra in India. He used to hold spiritual prayer on a daily basis. He would invite people from all faith and practice yoga”
In turn, Dr. Kumar invited speakers of all types of yoga styles to share their knowledge, and pass on what they know to others. Even those who may feel a little apprehension about trying yoga for the first time.
“A lot of people come to me and say ‘I would love to do yoga to practice yoga but I'm not flexible,’" said Michele Lowchinovscy Santos, owner of Sun Yoga Hawaii in Aina Haina. “To understand that yoga... the flexibility comes with time. We are born flexible and over time we develop, we become more and more stiff, but not only in our physical body. Also in our energy and emotions and mental state. So yoga clears... Purifies from the inside out.”
Santos went on to talk about how her own practice wasn't entirely by design. Rather, it was a coping mechanism that helped her through a personal battle with clinical depression.
The event caught the attention of several dignitaries, including Hawaii State Senator Mike Gabbard presenting a State proclamation to Dr. Kumar. Organizers of the Honolulu event proudly point out that Hawaii is the first and only State to officially recognize International Yoga Day.
But when the day is done, what should you expect from a practice of yoga?
“Yoga is for health and well-being,” Santos suggested. “Peace, inner peace... That's why I practice.”
