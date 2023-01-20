 Skip to main content
Coach Lee Fitness is helping people reach their health goals with Kangoo Jumps

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Coach Lee Fitness is helping people reach their health goals (and new heights) with Kangoo Jumps!

Coach Lee (Owner, Coach Lee Fitness, LLC.) shared, “Kangoo Jumps is a fun workout. What I like most about Kangoo Jumps is that it eliminates 80% impact on your joints... which makes them the world’s leading brand for fun, safe, mobile, rebounding exercise.” Coach Lee has been coaching for about 15 years, 8 of them being Kangoo Jumps. Some of the classes he teaches include HIIT and Core. "And I do cardio and strength training, similar to...boot camp. And I do Kangoo jumps here [at the park]. And I have online classes. So a lot of the classes I do [via] Zoom...”

