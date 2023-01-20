Coach Lee Fitness is helping people reach their health goals with Kangoo Jumps

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Coach Lee Fitness is helping people reach their health goals (and new heights) with Kangoo Jumps!
Coach Lee (Owner, Coach Lee Fitness, LLC.) shared, “Kangoo Jumps is a fun workout. What I like most about Kangoo Jumps is that it eliminates 80% impact on your joints... which makes them the world’s leading brand for fun, safe, mobile, rebounding exercise.” Coach Lee has been coaching for about 15 years, 8 of them being Kangoo Jumps. Some of the classes he teaches include HIIT and Core. "And I do cardio and strength training, similar to...boot camp. And I do Kangoo jumps here [at the park]. And I have online classes. So a lot of the classes I do [via] Zoom...”
And there are additional perks to this low-impact, high-intensity workout, “One of the benefits I really love is the lymphatic drainage you get from the rebounding, which...get them toxins out ya body. Get that blood going, so that’s a huge benefit when it comes to Kangoo Jumps.”
Coach Lee is extremely passionate about helping people get their health back. He shared, “There’s a quote by Bernard Meltzer, ‘There is no better exercise for your heart other than reaching down and helping to lift someone up.’ So, I’m always looking to help other people and lift them up...and that’s giving back to myself. I give back to you...it’s reciprocal.”
Soy Fong (Participant, Coach Lee Fitness) shared, “I never do it...Kangaroo class before. When I try it..I love it. It helped me in my health, my happiness, everything....Coach Lee is great.”
Coach Lee added, “It’s a lot to learn. It’s a lot of fun. For instructors who may want to teach it, this is the place to be...Let’s get jumping.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service.