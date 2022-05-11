Turn your house into a home with Top Priority

Remodeling your home is a big decision, and good countertops make all the difference. Top Priority provides the materials and installs countertops that can turn a house into a home.
President and Owner, David “Chino” Haynes, has been in the countertop industry for 30+ years. Chino shared that good countertops are like “the cherry on the cake.” We got to take a look inside a kitchen that Chino’s team worked on. The kitchen was beautiful and had brand new countertops that created an open feel.
Top Priority is “one of the only companies in Hawaii that have what’s called a dry shop and wet shop” and they are also “100% digital.” Chino explained, “when the project manager comes out to template your kitchen, to cutting, it gets digitally cut...we can do practically any edging you can imagine.” The edging in this kitchen was seamless and had an undermount sink feature.
Homeowner, Allison Burgess, shared, “they have such state-of-the-art technology with their equipment that they used. Their finishes are just beautiful...it always comes up better than I expected.”
Her house had a major transformation, and now her kitchen looks clean, bright and light. She had a large island installed in the kitchen, as well as seamless quartz wrapped around the hood over the stove. “They did it really beautifully, you can’t see any edges at all. It looks like it's one piece...it looks like it was bought that way.”
Chino emphasized the pride that they take in their work. “Our customers are our top priority, we want to make all our customers happy, and just make sure that the final product is what they dreamt of...we can bring it to reality.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.