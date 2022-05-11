 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Turn your house into a home with Top Priority

  • 0

Remodeling your home is a big decision, and good countertops make all the difference. Top Priority provides the materials and installs countertops that can turn a house into a home.

President and Owner, David “Chino” Haynes, has been in the countertop industry for 30+ years. Chino shared that good countertops are like “the cherry on the cake.” We got to take a look inside a kitchen that Chino’s team worked on. The kitchen was beautiful and had brand new countertops that created an open feel.

Top Priority is “one of the only companies in Hawaii that have what’s called a dry shop and wet shop” and they are also “100% digital.” Chino explained, “when the project manager comes out to template your kitchen, to cutting, it gets digitally cut...we can do practically any edging you can imagine.” The edging in this kitchen was seamless and had an undermount sink feature.

Homeowner, Allison Burgess, shared, “they have such state-of-the-art technology with their equipment that they used. Their finishes are just beautiful...it always comes up better than I expected.”

Her house had a major transformation, and now her kitchen looks clean, bright and light. She had a large island installed in the kitchen, as well as seamless quartz wrapped around the hood over the stove. “They did it really beautifully, you can’t see any edges at all. It looks like it's one piece...it looks like it was bought that way.”

Chino emphasized the pride that they take in their work. “Our customers are our top priority, we want to make all our customers happy, and just make sure that the final product is what they dreamt of...we can bring it to reality.”

To see how you can create your dream home, call 808-638-3838 or visit: toppriorityhawaii.com 

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK