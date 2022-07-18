Tips on How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season with Kapili Solar Roofing

During Hurricane Season, it's so important to be prepared --and Kapili Solar Roofing shared a few ways how.
Jordan Yoneda (Customer Service Manager), said the first step, “...would be to hire a licensed professional roofing contractor to check the home. Basically, you want to make sure that everything is good prior to the hurricane season.” His biggest advice is, “you want to be proactive rather than reactive.”
In addition to checking the state of your roof, there are measures you can take to protect the valuables inside the home. “So, you want to make sure that everything is in a watertight container, just in case anything does come through from the rain or from the storm. You want to make sure nothing, no documents get damaged during that time.” Another option is to have your documents “digitized so that way you don’t have to worry about actual paperwork getting damaged.”
For the outside of the home, “You want to make sure your gutters are cleared, that way if the storm does come...if your gutters are clogged, it’s gonna fill up. That could potentially fall down, damage the roof...the fascia in itself and cause unforeseen problems or possibly expenses that you don’t need to do.”
For those who have solar panels, “Kapili has a battery option, that way if you do have solar panels on the roof, we can add a battery to it.” If the power goes out, “that battery will automatically turn on and that way it’ll run the appliances in the meantime until the power can actually turn back on HECO.”
Jordan suggests to prepare early, “You don’t want to do it when it’s too late. You always want to make sure you check your roof, check your home, just in case anything does happen...during the storm season...we’re really busy so you want to make sure you get ahead of it.”
To make sure you're ready, “you want to make sure that your insurance is updated...if it’s not, you might not be able to get covered on your home.” It helps to take photos of the home yearly. In the instance that something happens, “at least you have photos to document and send to your adjuster.”
At Kapili Solar Roofing, their goal is to, “make sure that all our customers are taken care of and...we do care about our customers and want to make sure that they don’t have to spend extra money on fixing their roof.” Jordan added, “make sure to be proactive and take necessary steps to get the home fixed before anything else can happen...we do care, we want to make sure that you guys are taken care of and we just want to help everybody out.”
