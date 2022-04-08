 Skip to main content
Servco Honolulu shows how Hawaii can reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2045

Hybrid and plug-in vehicles are changing the automotive world, and the planet. Servco Honolulu offers a variety of alternative fuel vehicles that help to produce “less greenhouse gas emissions” and “reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Judy Relosimon Ng of Toyota Hawaii stated. Hawaii has a goal of reaching carbon neutrality by the year 2045 and “in order for us to reach that, then it really takes pretty much all of us to reduce our fossil fuel dependence and make that shift to more sustainable vehicle options.”

ServcoPacificIslandLife1.png

Some of these vehicle options include the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Toyota Sienna (hybrid). Jordan Doi of Servco Toyota Honolulu took us on a test drive in the RAV4. We learned that “once the battery depletes, it goes into the regular hybrid battery–which is half battery, half gas.” As for the Toyota Sienna (hybrid), Jordan refers to it as “not your stereotypical mini-van.” There are misconceptions about hybrids and plug-in hybrids being slow. However, these vehicles have great electric torque and horsepower.

ServcoPacificIslandLife2.png

Servco Honolulu provides sustainable vehicle options to benefit their customers, as well as the environment. Judy shared, “Our goal is to provide our customers with a variety of options so that they can pick whatever fits their preference or needs.”

To learn more about these sustainable vehicle options visit, https://www.servcotoyota.com/

2850 Pukoloa St. Suite #200, Honolulu, HI 96819

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

