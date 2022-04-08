Servco Honolulu shows how Hawaii can reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2045

Hybrid and plug-in vehicles are changing the automotive world, and the planet. Servco Honolulu offers a variety of alternative fuel vehicles that help to produce “less greenhouse gas emissions” and “reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Judy Relosimon Ng of Toyota Hawaii stated. Hawaii has a goal of reaching carbon neutrality by the year 2045 and “in order for us to reach that, then it really takes pretty much all of us to reduce our fossil fuel dependence and make that shift to more sustainable vehicle options.”
Some of these vehicle options include the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Toyota Sienna (hybrid). Jordan Doi of Servco Toyota Honolulu took us on a test drive in the RAV4. We learned that “once the battery depletes, it goes into the regular hybrid battery–which is half battery, half gas.” As for the Toyota Sienna (hybrid), Jordan refers to it as “not your stereotypical mini-van.” There are misconceptions about hybrids and plug-in hybrids being slow. However, these vehicles have great electric torque and horsepower.
Servco Honolulu provides sustainable vehicle options to benefit their customers, as well as the environment. Judy shared, “Our goal is to provide our customers with a variety of options so that they can pick whatever fits their preference or needs.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.