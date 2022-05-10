Recognizing Nursing Excellence with Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

The impact an individual nurse can have makes all the difference, and during National Nurses Month, we’re celebrating the valuable contributions of over 1,300 Kaiser Permanente nurses in Hawaii who are on the front lines daily.
Annette Viernes has been an Oncology Nurse at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii during all 25 years of her career. She provides care to patients with cancer and blood disorders while helping them on the road to recovery through chemotherapy, immunotherapy, advice, and symptom management. When asked what makes her passionate about her job, she shared that it’s “the patients that we take care of...”
One of these patients includes Tommy Medina, who Annette met when he first started his cancer treatment. “...He’s just amazing. He came in for treatment...we had a brand-new patient who sat down next to him who was very nervous... and Tommy just made him feel so comfortable.” Annette recalled Tommy's advice to him, “Don’t worry, your nurses will take care of you here, they always have and they always will.”
Tommy shared his experience and expressed his gratitude for the staff at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. “Having experienced Kaiser as a patient now, having cancer...I can really see how an integrated model helps make it so simple for me and so much things are alleviated...” Through the different nurses he has met, he describes them all as “very compassionate, very competent, but just very caring, genuinely.” One of these nurses being Annette. “She’s one of the head nurses there, I just look forward to each time I see her...we talk, we laugh, we talk about her hobbies, my hobbies, she’s become like a sister to me... it’s like I’m coming to see my family every 2 weeks.”
The care that Kaiser Permanente Hawaii provides alongside their devoted staff has helped change Tommy’s life. “Thank God for Kaiser, thank God for the oncology --it’s an awesome department, and it starts with the doctors, and the nurses, and the MA’s...all of them are just outstanding...I’m so blessed to be in care with them.”
To learn more about the care Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and their wonderful nurses provide, visit: kp.org
