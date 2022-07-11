Providing unique burial options for your loved ones at Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Services

Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Services provides services to help you and your family when you have lost a loved one.
Sales Manager, ReVere Akiu explained, “Hawaiian Memorial Park is a beautiful 80-acre cemetery. We're surrounded by the majestic Koʻolau Mountains. We have a perfect view of the Kaneohe Bay and we have one of the most prestigious gardens called Ocean View.” What makes this space unique is that it has a cremation garden. “It has single spaces and it also has private family estates...which provides a really nice area for families to come and reflect, and remember all the memories they shared with their loved ones.”
Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Services is a part of Dignity Memorial. Family Service Supervisor, Bonnie Deegan shared, “It's a network of funeral and cemetery service providers and they're all over North America and parts of Canada...we’re located in all the islands. The benefit of that for families is when they have a plan with us and they want to relocate somewhere else, their plan goes with them.”
Along with the beautiful views of the Koʻolau Mountains, “The Glass Chapel is a landmark of a chapel that's been serving families for generations.” Bonnie shared that “In 2019, we did some major renovations to beautify this chapel even more to make it that much more special.”
Although losing a loved one is difficult, “Pre-planning is a true gift of love that we leave for our families.” ReVere shared that, “By not securing your arrangements in advance...what you're doing is you're really leaving a burden for your family, both financial and emotional.” Planning ahead can help ease stress during a challenging time.
Both Bonnie and ReVere are passionate about taking care of families and providing them with the best care. Bonnie shared, “I was looking for a career that allows me to give back and make a difference. I get to do that here every single day. This is a journey that we all face...to do it in a manner of dignity and feeling the power of what you're doing makes a huge difference.” ReVere added, “You know, I've had the privilege of serving families for 19 years now. We get to serve many different families. We get to meet a lot of nice families, and we do it at probably one of the hardest times in their lives.”
To learn more about Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Services, visit: DignityMemorial.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.