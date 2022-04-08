PC Gamerz Hawaii builds custom-computers with aesthetic features

Computers are at the heart of everything we do, and the right technology makes all the difference. PC Gamerz Hawaii creates incredible custom builds and can take your computer to the next level.
Chief Operating Officer, Landon Switch shared that after COVID-19, they shifted their business into PC Manufacturing and custom-built PC’s. “Everyone had to social distance, and they stayed at home, so they played games and socialized via those computers.” Whether it was for working from home, or playing online games, PC Gamerz Hawaii helped to provide.
The management at PC Gamerz Hawaii values the importance of supporting local manufacturing. “We have 25+ employees...local jobs...we want to continue to support the Hawai’i community.”
Many of these computers are made for different companies, organizations, and individuals. They “like to focus on wire management” for aesthetics and “e-waste control.” In the warehouse, you can see PCs with RGB components, custom logos, and visuals that are satisfying to the eye. As for wire management, this “gives the best upgradeability...when they can upgrade, that means that they aren’t going to throw away PC’s... and fill up our landfills.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.